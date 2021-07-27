Texas, Oklahoma Submit Written Request to Join SEC

Texas and Oklahoma have now put their intentions to join the Southeastern Conference in writing. On Tuesday, the two schools submitted a request to the conference to join the SEC.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a subsequent statement saying the league would consider it in the "near future."

This formal request comes a day after the two schools notified the Big 12 that they would not be extending the agreement that binds them to the conference through 2025.

The joint letter sent by Oklahoma and Texas to Commissioner Sankey requested "invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025."

Of course, without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 could be in danger of falling apart. Even if it would stay together by adding other schools, the likelihood of those new schools being equal to or greater than the exiting schools is low. The value of the league would then not be nearly as high as it looks for its next television contract.