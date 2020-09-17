Nine Ragin’ Cajun Football Players Out Due To COVID-19

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier says 9 players will be unavailable this Saturday against Georgia State due to COVID-19.

Speaking to the media last night via Zoom after practice, Napier said, “Our streak has ended. ...A handful of players will be out."

Whether it's due to a positive coronavirus test, or contact tracing, the #19 Ragin' Cajuns will practice this week and prepare for the Panthers without those 9 players.

Due to hipaa laws, Napier could not specify who the players are.

Tim Buckley of The Advertiser points out changes in the depth chart regarding players who do not appear on the injured list.

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #21 Coaches) for the first time in school history.

They look to improve to 2-0 this Saturday against Georgia State (0-0) for a Sun Belt matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.