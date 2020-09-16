Billy Napier Named National Coach of the Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier is being recognized nationally following UL's road win over #23 Iowa State.

Napier has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The award honors a football coach who's team procured a huge victory, while living up to the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Sounds fitting for Napier.

"This was truly a historic win for the Ragin' Cajuns football team," said the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. "Coach Dodd would have been proud of Billy Napier's ability to lead his team to such a big victory on the road to start the season, especially given all of the challenges this unique offseason has brought."

Louisiana is currently ranked in both top 25 polls (#19 AP, #21 Coaches) for the first time in school history.

Next up, a trip to Georgia State (0-0) for a Sun Belt matchup in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 am, with pregame beginning on ESPN 1420 at 9 am.