New York Residents Cheer From Their Homes For Front Line Workers

Friday night, the city of New York did a pretty special thing. At 7 PM, New York residents opened their windows and cheered on the health care workers, nurses, doctors, grocery store employees, first responders, and anyone who is working on the front lines for the coronavirus pandemic. People were applauding on their balconies, porches, or from their windows. Imagine the sound of the entire city cheering. hollering, and clapping. Many people shared videos of the special moment. Here are some of the heartwarming tributes.