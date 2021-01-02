New Round of Stimulus Checks Stimulate More Scams

Millions of Americans have been frequently checking their bank balances over the past few days as federal stimulus money is being moved into personal bank accounts to help those who are in need because of the current health crisis in the country. Where there is cash, you can usually find scammers and this latest round of government stimulus money has apparently attracted the attention of those who want to do no good.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are attempting to use the stimulus check as a reason for you to let your guard down. BBB field offices have reported several email and text scams related to the stimulus checks over the past few days.

In each case, the scammer attempts to gain personal information from the victim by suggesting that "the information is necessary in order for a check to be issued". This is not the case. There have also been reports of scammer phone calls attempting to gain access to personal information using the stimulus money as "the reason for their call".

Should you receive any contact regarding your stimulus money whether it's via text, email, voice mail, or phone call it's likely a scam. Don't fall for it. If you have a concern about your stimulus payment there are secure channels that you can go through to get any questions you may have answered without putting your personal information at risk.

Remember the federal government will never charge for "processing fees", "handling fees", or any other kind of fee as it relates to these stimulus checks. They will also never ask you to remit payment to them in the form of "gift cards".

Please do your part to protect yourself and others from the bad guys. Make sure your elderly family members have been made aware of these scams as well since many scammers seek out the elderly and misinformed to do their bidding.