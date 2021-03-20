Whether you get a text, email, or call, the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana wants you to know that fake debt collectors are making their rounds again.

In a time when many people are still battling major financial issues because of the Covid-19 pandemic, these scammers are trying to take advantage of the situation by making threats that you owe them money.

These people running this scam will threaten all kinds of things against you and your loved ones according to a press release from the BBB of Acadiana:

You could lose your job.

You could go to jail.

You'll have your car or home seized.

You will be sued.

You will lose your driver's license.

These people will try anything to get your information, so please don't fall for it. Many of us do have debt, so you may get a legitimate call from a real debt collector. If you are not sure, then call the company that you do business with based on the number that you have researched from a statement or a legitimate website.

The Better Business Burea offers some good advice about what to do if these people start to bug you. I just do not answer the phone if it's a number I don't recognize. I let it go to voicemail, or I let my answering machine pick up the call. I know that something that not everyone can do, especially if your a parent. Here are some tips from the BBB of Acadiana:

You can always go to the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana's website to look up a company.

The BBB says you should ask for something called a "validation notice" because real debt collectors have to give you the information about what and who you owe in writing. it's an actual law. Hang up if they won't do it.

Ask them for all of their information like the company name, address, telephone number then check your information with the BBB.

Never give out any personal or banking information to anyone you don't know.

If you are not sure if you really owe a company, you can get one free credit report each year by going to annualcreditreport.com.

If any bill collector, real or fake, threatens you, you should report that to the Federal Trade Commission. Debt collectors are not allowed to lie to you or threaten you.

In the end, if you don't know the person or the company, hang up the phone.