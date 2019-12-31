Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints worked out a decent group of wide receivers last week with the headliner being Antonio Brown. However, Brown, the most talented of the bunch, was not the one New Orleans signed instead they signed the 25-year old Tim White.

Who is Tim White, is something you might be wondering... He's a third-year pro out of Arizona State who's only professional experience came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 where he played in three games only returning kicks.

New Orleans has signed White to their practice squad where they had an opening due to them promoting WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

Here are the players that currently make up the practice squad of the Saints:

TE Cole Wick

OL Casey Dunn

DL Jalen Dalton

CB Chris Johnson

LB Andrew Dowell

WR Tim White

WR Emmanuel Butler

RB/WR Taquan Mizzell

OL Derrick Kelly

TE/DL Mitchell Loewen