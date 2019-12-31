New Orleans Saints Sign Free Agent WR Tim White
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
The New Orleans Saints worked out a decent group of wide receivers last week with the headliner being Antonio Brown. However, Brown, the most talented of the bunch, was not the one New Orleans signed instead they signed the 25-year old Tim White.
Who is Tim White, is something you might be wondering... He's a third-year pro out of Arizona State who's only professional experience came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 where he played in three games only returning kicks.
New Orleans has signed White to their practice squad where they had an opening due to them promoting WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.
Here are the players that currently make up the practice squad of the Saints:
- TE Cole Wick
- OL Casey Dunn
- DL Jalen Dalton
- CB Chris Johnson
- LB Andrew Dowell
- WR Tim White
- WR Emmanuel Butler
- RB/WR Taquan Mizzell
- OL Derrick Kelly
- TE/DL Mitchell Loewen