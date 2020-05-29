Saints Waive Tim White

The New Orleans Saints made a roster move on Thursday, letting go of a receiver/kick returner to add an offensive lineman.

The team waived receiver/kick returner Tim White, to make room for the recent addition of offensive lineman James Hurst.

The 25-year old White, who played his college football at Arizona St., played in three games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, catching one pass for 14 yards.

As a return man, White returned 9 punts for 75 yards and 6 kickoffs for 135 yards.

The Saints signed White to their practice squad last December, before signing him to a reserve/futures contract in January.