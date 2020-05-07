New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule

The New Orleans Saints will be playing in primetime on four different occasions during the 2020 NFL season.

The schedule has New Orleans playing twice on Sunday night and twice more on Monday night.

The NFL officially releases the complete schedule, including preseason games, on Thursday night, but word always leaks out early, and we've pieced together the Saints schedule, with help from Jeff Duncan of The Athletic and Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football, as well as CBS Sports.

In addition, New Orleans will have a fifth game on prime-time, when they travel to Pittsburgh to meet the Steelers in Week 2 (August 23) of the preseason.

The Saints will open their regular-season schedule on Sunday, September 13, when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In Week 2 (September 21), New Orleans is on the road for the first time, when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in a Monday Night Football affair, before appearing in another prime time contest the very next week, when they play host to the Green Bay Packers (September 27) in Sunday Night Football action.

The two other prime time contests for the Saints this season will be Week 5 (October 12) when they host the Chargers on a Monday night, and in Week 9 (November 8) when they travel to meet the Bucs on a Sunday night.

The Saints face arguably their toughest stretch of the schedule in Weeks 12-14, with three-consecutive road games, taking on the Broncos, Falcons, and Eagles.

New Orleans will host a rare Christmas Day game this season, entertaining the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has knocked them out of the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

View the complete 2020 New Orleans schedule, below:

Week 1---Sunday, September 13---vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2---Monday, September 21---at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3---Sunday, September 27---vs Green Bay Packers

Week 4---Sunday, October 4---at Detroit Lions

Week 5---Monday, October 12---vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6---Bye

Week 7---Sunday, October 25---vs Carolina Panthers

Week 8---Sunday, November 1---at Chicago Bears

Week 9---Sunday, November 8---at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10---Sunday, November 15---vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 11---Sunday, November 22---vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 12---Sunday, November 29---at Denver Broncos

Week 13---Sunday, December 6---at Atlanta Falcons

Week 14---Sunday, December 13---at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15---Sunday, December 20---vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16---Friday, December 25---vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 17---Sunday, December January 3---at Carolina Panthers