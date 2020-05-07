Saints to Face Raiders in Week 2 in MNF Game

We now know who the New Orleans Saints will play in their first two regular-season games this season, as well as one other late-season contest.

Earlier today, reports got out that the Saints were going to open their 2020 season at home on Sunday, September 13, when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown.

Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Athletic, reports that the Saints will travel to Las Vegas in Week 2 to face the Raiders, in their first road game of the season.

In addition, Duncan reports the Saints will play host to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

The NFL will officially release the entire 2020 schedule tonight, but as is the case each year, game dates begin to leak.