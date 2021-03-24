New Flag Football League Coming to Two Parks in Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced yesterday that Gridiron Football has chosen Lafayette as the first city in the state to offer its youth flag football league.

The league was founded by and is staffed by former NFL players and youth professionals. Currently, it operates in more than 25 states and has more than 80,000 players.

Gridiron Football has teamed up with Cajun Sports Association (CSA) and Lafayette Christian Academy to offer non-contact football for boys and girls ages 5-17.

Competitive (traditional flag football) and 7-on-7 (skilled players) are offered. Games will be played at LCG's Beaullieu Park and Moore Park.

Registration is open to youth throughout Lafayette Parish and surrounding parishes. (Players are not restricted by boundaries.) Coaches are also welcome to sign up a team to play in the league.

Registration runs now through April 1. You can register at www.gridironfb.com.

Questions about the league can be directed to Derek Landry at 337-221-8880, dlandry@gridironfb.com or Justin Gibbs at 337-412-4947, jgibbs@gridironfb.com.

For the latest information, follow Gridiron Football Acadiana on Facebook here.