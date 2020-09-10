Lafayette Parks & Rec Fall Sports Registration Set for Saturday

Certainly, this can be viewed as a sign that life in Lafayette and Acadiana are moving in the direction of what most of us remember as normal. The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be holding registration for its fall sports this Saturday.

Registration will be held at the Robicheaux Center from 10 am until 3 pm Saturday, September 12th. The Robicheaux Center is located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road. The sports available include flag and tackle football, volleyball, baseball, and fast-pitch softball.

Walter Guillory, Recreation Supervisor, told KATC that registration forms will be ready and available to those wishing to sign up. The registration tables will be socially distanced and all spread out inside the Robichaux Center.

Guillory said that once you've signed up for a sport or with an association then all you'll need to do is sit back and wait to be contacted by organizers of that association for what the next steps need to be.