National Signing Day 2021 – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Signees
While the bulk of Louisiana's 2021 signing class inked their national letters of intent back in December during the early signing period, the Ragin' Cajuns plan to add a few more members to the squad today.
National signing day officially begins at 6 am.
As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.
Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated as each signing becomes official.
***Cameron George
Outside Linebacker
Lafayette, LA
Acadiana HS
***George Jackson
Offensive Tackle
Stone Mountain, GA
Stephenson HS
***Jathan Caldwell
Tight End
Dickinson, Texas
Dickinson HS
***Jalen Clark
Safety
Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama Christian Academy
***Terrence Williams
Athlete
Many, Louisiana
Many HS
***K.C. Ossai
Inside Linebacker
Conroe, Texas
Oak Ridge HS
***Kendrell Williams
Running Back
Carencro, Louisiana
Carencro HS
***T.J. Fiailoa
Guard
Lawton, Oklahoma
ULM transfer
****Lance Legendre
Quarterback
New Orleans, Louisiana
Maryland Transfer
***Matthew Anderson
Offensive Tackle
Leesville, Louisiana
Nebraska Transfer
***Jacob Kibodi
Running Back
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas A&M Transfer
***Ja'Marian Peterson
Outside Linebacker
New Orleans, Louisiana
De La Salle HS
***Montrell Johnson
Running Back
New Orleans, Louisiana
De La Salle HS
