National Signing Day 2021 – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Signees

While the bulk of Louisiana's 2021 signing class inked their national letters of intent back in December during the early signing period, the Ragin' Cajuns plan to add a few more members to the squad today.

National signing day officially begins at 6 am.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated as each signing becomes official.

***Cameron George

Outside Linebacker

Lafayette, LA

Acadiana HS

***George Jackson

Offensive Tackle

Stone Mountain, GA

Stephenson HS

***Jathan Caldwell

Tight End

Dickinson, Texas

Dickinson HS

***Jalen Clark

Safety

Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama Christian Academy

***Terrence Williams

Athlete

Many, Louisiana

Many HS

***K.C. Ossai

Inside Linebacker

Conroe, Texas

Oak Ridge HS

***Kendrell Williams

Running Back

Carencro, Louisiana

Carencro HS

***T.J. Fiailoa

Guard

Lawton, Oklahoma

ULM transfer

****Lance Legendre

Quarterback

New Orleans, Louisiana

Maryland Transfer

***Matthew Anderson

Offensive Tackle

Leesville, Louisiana

Nebraska Transfer

***Jacob Kibodi

Running Back

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas A&M Transfer

***Ja'Marian Peterson

Outside Linebacker

New Orleans, Louisiana

De La Salle HS

***Montrell Johnson

Running Back

New Orleans, Louisiana

De La Salle HS

