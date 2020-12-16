Wednesday marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 Louisiana Signing Class.

As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.

Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

Coach Napier said Wednesday afternoon he is confident they will sign several more of their commitments over the next few days.

Dre'lyn Washington

***Running Back

5'9/210 lbs

Hemphill High School/Hemphill, Texas

Mackey Maillho

***Offensive Lineman

6'7/353 lbs

Mandeville, High School/Covington, La.

Hunter Herring

***Quarterback

6'4/200 lbs

Ouachita Christian High School/Monroe, La.

Cameron Whitfield

***Outside Linebacker

6'1/245 lbs

Dawson High School/Houston, Texas

Kendre' Gant

***Inside Linebacker

6'2/205 lbs

Independence Community College (Kansas)

Port St. Joe, Florida

Tyrone Lewis, Jr.

***Safety

5'11/185 lbs

Kansas St. (transfer)

Hammond, La.

John Stephens, Jr.

***Wide Receiver

6'5, 215 lbs

TCU (transfer)

Logansport, La.

Rob Williams

***Wide Reciever

6'1, 170 lbs

Trinity Christian HS

Humble, Texas

Key Barnes

***Cornerback

5'11, 188 lbs

Longansport HS

Logansport, La

Cejae Ceasar

***Safety

6'1, 187 lbs

Iowa HS

Iowa, La