My Top 11 Local Restaurants To Get Curbside Takeout In Lafayette During The Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways, and one of those changes is how we enjoy our favorite restaurants.

Once the mandate from Governor John Bel Edwards banned restaurants and bars from offering dine-in service fo their customers, the restaurants who were able to stay open were forced to do so through curbside takeout or delivery alone.

I've been super mindful to support local during this pandemic and after a few weeks, I've realized that I've found a solid rotation of spots that work best for where I work (off Bertrand Drive and Downtown) and live (on the upper Lafayette-Carencro border).

I highly suggest grabbing the info for these restaurants by liking their official pages on Facebook and checking their websites as hours and options may change with mandates and protocol during COVID-19—plus who doesn't like delicious food pics in their timeline?