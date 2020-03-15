Most-Viewed YouTube Videos About Lafayette, Louisiana
Lafayette gets a lot more traction on YouTube than you might think.
If you've never searched for 'Lafayette Louisiana' on YouTube, you've missed some interesting and sometimes surprising videos. These are the five most - viewed videos so far.
- 1
Lafayette, The Hub City (14, 000 views)
This documentary about Lafayette was made just last year and is just a little over a half hour.
- 2
Virtual Tour of Lafayette (5, 000+ views)
YouTuber Dan's On The Street visits places throughout the world via Google Street View. It's a neat concept but doesn't beat the real thing.
- 3
Live PD Lafayette playlist
The third most watched YouTube video about Lafayette is a playlist of moments from Live PD. If you missed them when they aired or just want to relive them, this list has you covered.
- 4
Best Attractions And Things To Do In Lafayette (1.2K views)
This video spotlights the best places to see and things to do in Lafayette based on online reviews but doesn't go beyond listing the locations with pics. It's still nice to see that Lafayette and Acadiana are places people are interested in visiting and learning more about.
- 5
Lafayette Louisiana Aerial Drone Footage (4.1 K views)
This is a beautiful aerial tour of various places in and around Lafayette made by a YouTuber who was visiting the Tabasco plant on Avery Island.