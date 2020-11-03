LSWA High School Football Polls – Following Week 5

The fifth LSWA high school football rankings for the 2020 season were released on Tuesday, with six teams representing the Acadiana area ranked in the respective polls, including two at the very top.

In Class 5A, Acadiana enters Week 5 of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas More is ranked number one, while Carencro is right behind at number two.

In Class 3A, no local schools are ranked. Jennings is the closest school to the Acadiana area ranked this week, and they come in at number seven.

In the Class 2A poll, Lafayette Christian Academy is number two this week, while Notre Dame is at number seven.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic is ranked sixth.

Below are the complete polls, including records, number of first-place votes received, and total points:

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Acadiana (8) 5-0 96 1

2, Brother Martin 5-0 87 2

3, Zachary 4-0 74 3

4, Rummel 3-1 68 4

5, Curtis 3-2 52 6

6, West Monroe 3-1 50 7

7, Catholic 3-2 44 5

8, Ruston 4-1 43 8

9, Scotlandville 5-0 39 9

10, Byrd 5-0 23 10

Others receiving votes: Destrehan 15, Haughton 12, St. Augustine 11, Alexandria 1, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, St. Thomas More (8) 5-0 98 2

2, Carencro 5-0 84 3

3, Karr 3-1 78 1

4, Northwood-Shr. 5-0 70 4

5, Warren Easton 4-1 61 5

6, Neville 3-2 59 7

7, Tioga 4-1 41 8

8, Bastrop 4-1 31 9

9, Minden 4-1 27 6

10, Assumption 3-2 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Eunice 24, Westgate 13, Huntington 9, Leesville 4, DeRidder 3.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, De La Salle (6) 4-0 92 1

2, Madison Prep (2) 4-0 87 3

3, University 4-1 77 4

4, Union Parish 5-0 66 5

5, Lake Charles Prep 4-0 65 6

6, St. James 3-2 56 2

7, Jennings 5-0 51 7

8, Sterlington 3-2 40 9

9, Green Oaks 4-1 37 8

10, E.D. White 4-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Marksville 11, Donaldsonville 5, Church Point 4, Booker T. Washington-NO 3, McDonogh 35 1, Carroll 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Ferriday (7) 5-0 94 1

2, Lafayette Christian 3-1 84 2

3, Many (1) 77 5-0 3

4, Newman 5-0 72 4

5, Episcopal 5-0 55 7

6, St. Charles 4-1 53 6

7, Notre Dame 4-1 52 5

8, Amite 2-1 38 8

9, Mangham 5-0 36 9

10, Red River 4-1 31 10

Others receiving votes: Kinder 11, Kentwood 10, Dunham 6, Port Allen 5.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1, Oak Grove (6) 5-0 92 2

2, Haynesville (1) 5-0 86 3

3, Ouachita Christian (1) 4-180 1

4, Calvary 3-2 75 4

5, Ascension Catholic 4-0 57 6

6, Vermilion Catholic 4-0 52 7

7, Riverside Academy 4-1 46 5

8, East Iberville 5-0 41 8

9, Logansport 3-0 33 10

10, Catholic-PC 3-2 29 9

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 12, Oberlin 10, Cedar Creek 7, St. Frederick 2, Country Day 2.