LSU Pitcher Eric Walker Announces He’s Transferring to Oklahoma State

Redshirt junior Eric Walker, a right-handed pitcher from Arlington announced yesterday he is transferring out of LSU and heading to Oklahoma State.

"LSU has given me experiences and opportunities that I will forever be grateful," Walker wrote. "I can’t describe how blessed I am to have called Baton Rouge home for 4 years. I just want to say thank you to the fans, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone involved in making me a better version of myself #FOREVERLSU "Having said that, I am super excited about this next chapter in my life at Oklahoma State to be able to play baseball and pursue my MBA. Go Pokes!"

Walker made a huge impact for the Tigers as a freshmen, earning a spot in the weekend rotation at the Sunday starter, going 8-2.

He injured his throwing arm in the CWS, needing Tommy John surgery as a result. He missed the rest of the CWS, and all of the 2018 season.

He was a starter again in 2019, and played a bullpen role early this season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.