According to reports from Brody Miller on the LSU Beat for The Athletic two LSU Tiger baseball players have entered the transfer portal, taking the first step to leaving Baton Rouge.

First, junior pitcher Eric Walker was named to the All-American Freshman team in 2017 as well as an All-SEC selection and Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

During that 2017 season, he was 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA over 17 starts in which he pitched 95.2 innings and opposing batters hit just .233 against him.

Walker missed the entire 2018 season due to injury and struggled a little bit with consistency in 2019. However, he got off to a solid start in limited action during the shortened 2020 season. (Full stats here)

As for Hughes, he's a light-hitting infielder that was always more known for his work in the field. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2018 and 2019.

During his time as a Tiger, he hit a career .199 with 46 runs scored, 10 doubles, 34 RBI's with a .955 fielding percentage. (Full stats here)

Losing Walker as a starting pitcher will affect the rotation moving forward for the Tigers and losing Hughes' versatility in the field will also be an adjustment.

