LSU Football Players Involved In Fatal Baton Rouge Shooting Questioned And Released

According to WBRZ, LSU student-athletes were involved in a fatal shooting earlier today (12/22).

UPDATE: The Advocate reports that LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and another player, linebacker Jared Small, were both released after questioning related to the fatal shooting that police are saying was in "self-defense."

Read the full update here.

The report claims the shooting took place on 68th Avenue just after noon on Saturday in the 2900 block leaving one person dead.

The names of the athletes have not been released by authorities at this time, but multiple sources tell WBRZ that LSU football players were taken in for questioning. According to The Advocate a source familiar with the investigation identified one of the athletes as Clyde Edwards-Helaire—one of LSU's top running backs expected to play in their upcoming bowl game.

LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva confirmed that an LSU student-athlete was involved in this incident but is concerned about the student's safety. LSU issued this statement:

We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time

Story developing...