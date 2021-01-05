Lafayette Man Reminds Us Why Shooting Guns Into The Air On NYE Is Extremely Dangerous

Like the old saying goes: 'What goes up, must come down.'

One upper Lafayette family got the reminder on New Year's day when they woke up to a bullet hole in the windshield of their SUV. They shared the photos on Facebook with a small public service announcement.

Staff Photo

Close up shots of the shattered glass makes me feel a bit relieved that no one was around when the bullet fell from the sky.

Staff Photo

One family member said the scariest part was not being able to tell the difference between the sound of fireworks and what could be possible celebratory gunfire.

It was scary because there were lots of fireworks and, I assume, shots the next night also.

If you want to get into the science of what happens when guns are fired into the air, you can read up on it here and I promise that between what you read and what you see in these photos, it should be enough for you to never want to shoot a gun into the air again (if that's even your thing in the first place).

Have you ever had any experiences with bullets falling from the sky? Drop your story in the comments if so.