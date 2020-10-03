LSU Dominates Vanderbilt 41-7 to Earn First Win of Season

Following a disappointing performance last week in a loss to Mississippi State, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers would come out on fire against Vanderbilt.

Looking to take a big step forward this week, #20 LSU accomplished their goal, dominating Vanderbilt 41-7.

Tonight was LSU football," said Orgeron after the win. "We played like LSU Tigers."

A balanced offensive attack allowed quarterback Myles Brennan time to operate, as he earned his first career win as a starter, tossing 4 touchdowns, going 23 of 37 for 337 yards.

His favorite target was senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, who reeled in 3 catches on 7 targets for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I'm so proud of Jontre (Kirklin)," said Orgeron. "He was a team captain this week."

Junior Terrence Marshall had 2 receptions for 67 yards and 2 scores, including a 51 yarder, while true freshmen tight end Arik Gilbert finished with 4 catches for 43 yards.

The Commodores lack of speed was evident, as the Vandy defense struggled to keep up with LSU's skill players.

Tigers running back John Emery Jr. rushed a dozen times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

"We've been seeing this (from Emery Jr.) in practice, and he finally got his chance in the game," noted Orgeron.

On the other side of the ball, LSU's defense needed a confidence boost.

After surrendering 623 passing yards last week to Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (Mississippi State lost to Arkansas tonight, the first SEC team to lose to Arkansas in 35 months), the Tigers defense kept things simple in Nashville.

Holding Vanderbilt to 266 total yards, LSU picked off Commodores quarterback Ken Seals twice, surrendering a single touchdown on the night.