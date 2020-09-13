Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns Rank #19 In Latest AP Poll

Coming off a historic season-opening win on the road against previously ranked #23 Iowa State yesterday, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns move into the top 25 of both polls.

Earlier today, the Amway Top 25 USA TODAY/Coaches poll was released and Louisiana came in at #21.

Now, the AP Poll has been released, and Louisiana is ranked #19.

Prior to today, the last time Louisiana was ranked was 1943 when they came in at #15 in the AP Poll.

The poll is voted on by college football a panel of 62 college football writers and broadcasters from across the country.

TOP 25 AP Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. UNC

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1