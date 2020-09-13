Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns Rank #19 In Latest AP Poll
Coming off a historic season-opening win on the road against previously ranked #23 Iowa State yesterday, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns move into the top 25 of both polls.
Earlier today, the Amway Top 25 USA TODAY/Coaches poll was released and Louisiana came in at #21.
Now, the AP Poll has been released, and Louisiana is ranked #19.
Prior to today, the last time Louisiana was ranked was 1943 when they came in at #15 in the AP Poll.
The poll is voted on by college football a panel of 62 college football writers and broadcasters from across the country.
TOP 25 AP Poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma State
12. UNC
13. Cincinnati
14. UCF
15. Tennessee
16. Memphis
17. Miami
18. Louisville
19. Louisiana
20. Virginia Tech
21. BYU
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Appalachian State
25. Pittsburgh