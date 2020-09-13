Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns Move Into Top 25, Ranked #21 In Coaches Poll

Coming off a historic season-opening win on the road against previously ranked #23 Iowa State yesterday, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns move into the top 25.

The Amway Top 25 USA TODAY/Coaches poll was released today, and Louisiana comes in at #21, two spots ahead of Sun Belt foe Appalachian State who is #23.

It's another historic day for the program, who is ranked in the coaches poll for the first time ever.

The last time Louisiana was ranked was 1943 when they came in at #15 in the AP Poll.

The poll is voted on by coaches across college football.

TOP 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. Central Florida

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. Louisiana

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

Other teams receiving votes: Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3