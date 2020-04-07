Louisiana Softball Finishes Season In Top 10 of Polls

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team ended prematurely due to coronavirus, as the team was on a roll before NCAA spring sports were canceled across the United States.

Several final polls were released today, and the Ragin' Cajuns were ranked in the top 10 of all of them, finishing the 2020 season 8th in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association and 9th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball and Softball America Top 25 polls.

With victories over many ranked opponents to begin the 2020 season (LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss), Louisiana was one of the contenders for the WCWS National Championship before the season ended early due to COVID-19.

2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 7 (Final)*

Rank School Totals 2020 Record Previous Ranking 1 UCLA (32) 800 25-1 1 2 Washington 763 23-2 2 3 Texas 732 24-3 3 4 Arizona 693 22-3 4 5 LSU 649 21-3 5 6 Oklahoma 635 20-4 6 7 Florida 615 23-4 7 8 Louisiana 559 18-6 8 9 Oregon 531 22-2 9 10 Alabama 465 14-8 10 11 Kentucky 447 20-4 11 12 Florida State 418 17-7 12 12 Oklahoma State 418 19-5 13 14 Georgia 372 23-5 14 15 South Carolina 300 17-6 16 16 Virginia Tech 295 21-4 17 17 Arizona State 280 22-7 15 18 Michigan 233 15-8 18 19 Arkansas 185 19-6 20 20 Mississippi State 179 23-3 21 21 UCF 167 21-5-1 22 22 Minnesota 161 15-9-1 19 23 Baylor 122 19-5 24 24 Fresno State 93 21-4 25 25 Missouri 82 19-7 23