Louisiana Softball Finishes Season In Top 10 of Polls

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team ended prematurely due to coronavirus, as the team was on a roll before NCAA spring sports were canceled across the United States.

Several final polls were released today, and the Ragin' Cajuns were ranked in the top 10 of all of them, finishing the 2020 season 8th in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association and 9th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball and Softball America Top 25 polls.

With victories over many ranked opponents to begin the 2020 season (LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss), Louisiana was one of the contenders for the WCWS National Championship before the season ended early due to COVID-19.

2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 7 (Final)*

Rank

SchoolTotals2020 RecordPrevious

Ranking

1UCLA (32)80025-11
2Washington76323-22
3Texas73224-33
4Arizona69322-34
5LSU64921-35
6Oklahoma63520-46
7Florida61523-47
8Louisiana55918-68
9Oregon53122-29
10Alabama46514-810
11Kentucky44720-411
12Florida State41817-712
12Oklahoma State41819-513
14Georgia37223-514
15South Carolina30017-616
16Virginia Tech29521-417
17Arizona State28022-715
18Michigan23315-818
19Arkansas18519-620
20Mississippi State17923-321
21UCF16721-5-122
22Minnesota16115-9-119
23Baylor12219-524
24Fresno State9321-425
25Missouri8219-723

 

