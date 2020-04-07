Louisiana Softball Finishes Season In Top 10 of Polls
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team ended prematurely due to coronavirus, as the team was on a roll before NCAA spring sports were canceled across the United States.
Several final polls were released today, and the Ragin' Cajuns were ranked in the top 10 of all of them, finishing the 2020 season 8th in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association and 9th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball and Softball America Top 25 polls.
With victories over many ranked opponents to begin the 2020 season (LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss), Louisiana was one of the contenders for the WCWS National Championship before the season ended early due to COVID-19.
2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 7 (Final)*
Rank
|School
|Totals
|2020 Record
|Previous
Ranking
|1
|UCLA (32)
|800
|25-1
|1
|2
|Washington
|763
|23-2
|2
|3
|Texas
|732
|24-3
|3
|4
|Arizona
|693
|22-3
|4
|5
|LSU
|649
|21-3
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|635
|20-4
|6
|7
|Florida
|615
|23-4
|7
|8
|Louisiana
|559
|18-6
|8
|9
|Oregon
|531
|22-2
|9
|10
|Alabama
|465
|14-8
|10
|11
|Kentucky
|447
|20-4
|11
|12
|Florida State
|418
|17-7
|12
|12
|Oklahoma State
|418
|19-5
|13
|14
|Georgia
|372
|23-5
|14
|15
|South Carolina
|300
|17-6
|16
|16
|Virginia Tech
|295
|21-4
|17
|17
|Arizona State
|280
|22-7
|15
|18
|Michigan
|233
|15-8
|18
|19
|Arkansas
|185
|19-6
|20
|20
|Mississippi State
|179
|23-3
|21
|21
|UCF
|167
|21-5-1
|22
|22
|Minnesota
|161
|15-9-1
|19
|23
|Baylor
|122
|19-5
|24
|24
|Fresno State
|93
|21-4
|25
|25
|Missouri
|82
|19-7
|23
