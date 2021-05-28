Louisiana Adds PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year in Transfer Jordan Brown

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball has added the PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year to their 2021-2022 roster.

UL head coach Bob Marlin announced today the team is adding 6'11, 235-pound transfer forward Jordan Brown.

Brown is the son of Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball great Dion Brown, who starred for the team from 1980 to 1984, and is now a member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Sports Hall of Fame.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jordan into the Ragin’ Cajuns family,” Louisiana head coach Marlin said in a press release. "Jordan will add instant value to our organization. Not only is he a talented basketball player, but a high-character individual.

“Jordan will join a team and bring many different tools to the table. His size and athleticism will be a factor on the glass, protecting the rim, and in the paint. Jordan’s game stretches to the perimeter as well and we look forward to using his skill all over the court.”

Brown was a McDonald’s All-American in his senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Brown played for the Nevada Wolfpack to begin his collegiate career 2018-19.

He transferred to Arizona where he averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 26 games, earning PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

He joins two other transfers who recently signed with Louisiana in Lafayette natives Greg Williams, Jr. (Lafayette Christian Academy/St. John’s), and Jalen Dalencourt (Lafayette High/San Jose State) who signed a Grant-In-Aid with the Cajuns today.

