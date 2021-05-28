Lafayette High Grad Jalen Dalcourt Signs with Ragin’ Cajuns

After a season with San Jose State, Lafayette high alum Jalen Dalcourt is returning home, officially signing with Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball.

Dalcourt signed a Grant-in-Aid with Louisiana.

He appeared in 15 games last season at SJSU, averaging 9.6 points per game, shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

“Jalen is a Lafayette native who will take pride wearing the Ragin’ Cajuns uniform,” Ragin' Cajun head coach Marlin said in a press release. “He is a competitive and skilled guard who brings a wealth of experience to our program. We are excited to have him and his family in the Ragin’ Cajuns program.”

Dalcourt spent time at Iowa Western Community College in 2018-19, and Tallahassee Community College the season before.

He is the third Division I transfer to join Louisiana via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Lafayette native Greg Williams, Jr. (Lafayette Christian Academy/St. John’s) and Jordan Brown (Roseville, Calif./Arizona).

South Louisiana's Most Infamous Speed Traps

10 Times Cajuns Have Invaded Pop Culture

Things To Do Around House Prior To Summer