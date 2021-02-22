A local softball standout has gotten off to an outstanding start to the 2021 college softball season at her new softball home.

Pitcher Abby Trahan has been an integral part of North Carolina St.'s 4-2 start, in her first year with the program.

Trahan has compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.58 ERA one week through the 2021 campaign, including two wins over Boston College and one against Louisville.

Over five appearances, including three as a starter, Trahan has allowed 18 hits and seven runs while striking out 22 hitters over 19.0 innings of work inside the circle for the Wolfpack.

Trahan pitched for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the 2019 season, after spending the first two years of her collegiate career with the St. Francis College Red Flash.

A former prep standout at Kaplan High School, Trahan, as a two-time transfer, had to sit out the 2020 season and is in her final year of collegiate eligibility.

Trahan rejoined head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift at North Carolina St., her former coach at St. Francis.

Trahan helped Kaplan to a state title in softball in 2016 as a senior, going 23-5 with a 0.73 ERA, while tossing six no-hitters. So also batted a .482, to go along with six home runs and 28 runs batted in.

For her efforts, Trahan was named a Small School All-American by CBS/MaxPreps.com, as well as the Louisiana AAA Player of the Year and First Team All-State.

Following high school, Trahan headed up north, to St. Francis College, which is located in New York City.

As a freshman in 2017, Trahan was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year, after compiling an overall record of 15-4, to go along with three saves and a 2.45 ERA.

In 2018, as a sophomore, Trahan was named the Northeast Conference Pitcher of the Year, after going 28-12 with a 2.55 ERA.

A right-hander, Trahan helped lead the Red Flash to NCAA Regional play, where she limited Arizona to just one run on two hits over six innings of work.

In 2019 at Southern Miss, Trahan was named the C-USA Pitcher of the Year, after going 14-11 with a 1.89 ERA, while compiling 129 strikeouts and limiting opponents to a .234 batting average.