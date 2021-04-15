Local Product Abby Trahan Continues Fast Start at NC St.

A local softball standout has continued her hot start to the 2021 college softball season at her new softball home.

Pitcher Abby Trahan, a product of Kaplan High School, has been an integral part of North Carolina St.'s 21-11 start, in her first year with the program.

Trahan has compiled a 10-4 record with a 3.62 ERA so far.

Over 18 appearances, including 12 as a starter, Trahan has allowed 35 runs on 62 hits over 67.2 innings of work inside the circle for the Wolfpack, while also striking out 69 batters.

Trahan's ten wins currently place her in a tie for sixth in the ACC, while her 69 strikeouts currently place her tenth in the conference.

Trahan pitched for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the 2019 season, after spending the first two years of her collegiate career with the St. Francis College Red Flash.

A former prep standout at Kaplan High School, Trahan, as a two-time transfer, had to sit out the 2020 season and is in her final year of collegiate eligibility.

Trahan rejoined head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift at North Carolina St., her former coach at St. Francis.

Trahan helped Kaplan to a state title in softball in 2016 as a senior, going 23-5 with a 0.73 ERA, while tossing six no-hitters. So also batted a .482, to go along with six home runs and 28 runs batted in.

For her efforts, Trahan was named a Small School All-American by CBS/MaxPreps.com, as well as the Louisiana AAA Player of the Year and First Team All-State.

Following high school, Trahan headed up north, to St. Francis College, which is located in New York City.

As a freshman in 2017, Trahan was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year, after compiling an overall record of 15-4, to go along with three saves and a 2.45 ERA.

In 2018, as a sophomore, Trahan was named the Northeast Conference Pitcher of the Year, after going 28-12 with a 2.55 ERA.

A right-hander, Trahan helped lead the Red Flash to NCAA Regional play, where she limited Arizona to just one run on two hits over six innings of work.

In 2019 at Southern Miss, Trahan was named the C-USA Pitcher of the Year, after going 14-11 with a 1.89 ERA, while compiling 129 strikeouts and limiting opponents to a .234 batting average.