Light Pole Falls During Soccer Match, Injures Two [VIDEO]

A light pole fell on a soccer field during a championship match and it injured two people on the field.

Luckily, no one was killed in this freak accident, but it did send two people to the hospital. One player was treated for cuts and bruises and a referee suffered two broken bones in his legs.

Had this light pole hit the player or referee straight on this story may be a bit different.

The pole reportedly fell on the field due to high winds. Here's the video below.