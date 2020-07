Lafayette Christian Academy defensive tackle Fitzgerald West has received a scholarship offer from a Sun Belt Conference football program.

West social on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by South Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 328-pound West is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.

West has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Colorado, Tulane, McNeese St., Austin Peay, and Arkansas-Monticello.