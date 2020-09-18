Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Sets Outdoor Pole Vault Record [Video]

Lafayette native Armand "Mondo" Duplantis continues to prove he's the best in the world at what he does.

The professional pole vaulter was training to compete for an Olympic Gold in Tokyo earlier this year, only to have the Olympics postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He never stopped competing though, and yesterday, set another world record.

Duplantis, who already holds the indoor pole vaulting record (6.18m), now holds the outdoor record as well.

Competing yesterday at the 2020 Diamond League Rome event, Duplantis cleared 6.15m (6 meters,15 centimeters) breaking the previous world record held by Sergey Bubka for the last 26 years.

The former Lafayette High alum and LSU attendee is only 20 years old, and even with two world records, has nowhere to go but up.