Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Named ‘World Athlete of the Year’ Award

World Athlete has named Lafayette native Mondo Duplantis "World Athlete of the Year".

Duplantis, a world-class pole vaulter from Lafayette and former LSU athlete, beat out five other finalists for the title of Male Athlete of the Year.

It seems like Mondo sets a new World Record ever two weeks, so the title of "World Athlete of the Year" is one that is well deserved to say the least.

Duplantis set his first pole vault world record of the year on February 8 in Poland. There he cleared 6.17 meters indoors at the Orlen Copernicus Cup, which broke the previous record from 2014.

Then just one week later, he topped his indoor world record to 6.18 meters in Glasgow at the Muller Grand Prix.

On September 17, Mondo became the outdoor pole vault world record holder as he cleared 6.15 meters at the Diamond League Rome meeting. That broke the previous record of 6.15 meters, which stood since 1994.

Duplantis finished his 2020 season with a perfect 16-0 record in pole vault events.