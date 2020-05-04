Lafayette’s Duplantis Wins Virtual Pole Vault Gold Medal

When I was a kid we played a lot of games in our backyard. We played whiffle ball, kickball, baseball, kick-the-can, and even football. Not once did we ever think about holding a pole vault competition. Now that I see how to do it, I think that's what my family might be doing for Mother's Day. NOT!

Mondo Duplantis . Mondo starred for Lafayette High School's track team and was briefly a standout for LSU before turning pro in the sport of pole vaulting. Over the weekend, in a sign of these pandemic times, Duplantis won a virtual gold medal in a backyard pole vault competition featuring some of the sport's biggest names.

Duplantis, who now vaults for Sweden along with

In the end, it was Duplantis and Lavillenie who tied for "the gold" and Kendricks was awarded "the bronze". Each competitor was given 30 minutes to clear as many bars at five meters as possible. By the way, five meters is basically 16 feet and some change. Granted, it's not the highest these guys will ever vault but remember they were attempting to clear the most bars in 30 minutes.

In case you were wondering, Mondo was competing from his backyard in Lafayette. Kendricks was competing from his farm located just outside of Oxford Mississippi. And Lavillenie was on the clock from his home near Clermont-Ferrand France. Lanvillenie says of his tie with the much younger Duplantis, he'll give the kid a rematch later.