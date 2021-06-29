Parade To Celebrate New Iberia Pole Vaulter’s Olympic Debut

A parade will be held this Friday, July 2, 2021, to celebrate a New Iberia athlete that is heading to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Morgann Leleux Romero earned herself a spot in the Olympic Games over the weekend with a pole vault of 4.70m at the USA Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

This will be Morgann's first appearance at an Olympic game and to celebrate this amazing accomplishment Morgann’s hometown has organized a parade for this Friday, July 2, 2021, starting at 6 pm.

The parade will start in front of City Hall in New Iberia, go down New Iberia's Main Street, and make its way to Bouligny Plaza.

Everyone is encouraged to come out on Friday and line Main Street in New Iberia to show their support for Morgann and her amazing accomplishment of making it into the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23- August 8, 2021. You can watch the Olympics on several NBCUniversal networks and platforms as well as on streaming devices.

Weirdest Olympic Sports Ever

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette