Lafayette Umpire Association Holding Training Due to ‘Critical Shortage’

The Lafayette Baseball Umpire Association says that if no new umpires begin to train, there will be no way for games to be officiated.

Currently, there is a "critical shortage" of umpires according to our news partners at KATC.com.

In an effort to recruit and train new and existing umpires to keep the Lafayette high school baseball season going, the Lafayette Baseball Umpire Association will be hosting training exercise this week.

From KATC.com -

"Beginners and veterans alike attend the training sessions, where they are placed in various game and live-action situations and taught the best solutions."

If you're interested, contact Travis Hargroder 337-298-1151. You can also contact them at UmpsEdge on Facebook or call Kevin Domingue at 337-281-9075.