We need more umpires or officials like this.

Brianna Guillory shot this video of two umpires in Eunice at a softball game dancing between innings and now we're all saying that we need more entertainment like this at the ballpark.

I don't know if this routine was scripted or not, but the two umpires below hit a "home run" in my book.

In a time when parents and kids take competition at the ballpark so seriously, this is a great reminder that it is JUST A GAME. Have fun.

I applaud these two umpires and hope that they continue having fun between innings in the years ahead.

Good work.