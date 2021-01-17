Lafayette Regional Airport Adding Direct Flights to Charlotte

Good news for travelers using Lafayette Regional Airport as it was announced today that American Airlines will add non-stop flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The new service will begin on April 2, 2021.

Passengers will have two daily flight options, one departing at 7:00 am and an afternoon departure of 1:30 pm on the 63-seat CRJ-700.

The plane includes nine first-class seats. Passengers can begin booking flights immediately.

"Having robust air service is critical to achieving economic development success in Lafayette," said Steven Picou, Executive Director of LFT. "We value our partnership with American Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in our community. We have been wanting to add a second east coast destination for quite some time, and CLT was a prime candidate."

American Airlines says they will continue to offer multiple daily flights between and Lafayette and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lafayette Regional Airport currently offers over 15 departures and arrivals a day to Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and soon-to-be Charlotte through airline partners American, Delta and United.

It's shaping up to be a banner year for the Lafayette Regional Airport as the new terminal is under construction and is still scheduled to open before the end of the year.