Breeze Airways Announces New Service out of New Orleans

As Americans and Louisiana residents come out from under the coronavirus pandemic and set our sites on traveling once again there is good news for those who enjoy taking their journey's via budget airlines. Breeze Airways has announced they will begin service later this year out of Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

The promise of Breeze Airways is cheap direct flights to mid-sized cities across the south and midwest. A brief look at the lineup of destinations soon to offered suggests that this could be a great way for Louisiana travelers to reach destinations in the southeast, the eastern seaboard, and the midwest.

Flymsy.com

Breeze Airways service from the Big Easy is set to begin with flights to Charleston South Carolina on July 8th. Then on July 15th and 16th, the carrier will begin service to cities like Louisville Kentucky, Fayetteville Arkansas, Norfolk Virginia, Richmond Virginia, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City, plus Akron and Columbus Ohio, and service to Huntsville Alabama too.

By the way, some flights on Breeze Airways begin as low as $39 bucks. But remember, this is a budget carrier so you will have to pay for extras like carry-on baggage, checked luggage, and other amenities that you might be used to receiving as part of your ticket price on other carriers.

Economically speaking, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development says the new routes should bring jobs to the Louisiana economy. It is estimated that some 260 plus direct jobs will be created as well as 877 indirect jobs. The air carrier is also reportedly investing some $6.6 million dollars into Louis Armstrong International. So, let's hope the carrier and the low prices are here to stay.

If you like your vacations a little closer to home but still with a lot of luxury, you might consider this. It's just a short drive down I-10.