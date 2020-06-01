Lafayette Drillers Who Appeared in MLB

The Lafayette Drillers, a Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, called Lafayette their home for two years, from 1975-1976.

The Drillers, who played their home games at Clark Field, were co-champions of the Texas League in 1975 with the Midland Cubs, finishing 72-57, before going 58-76 in 1976, in the last year of affiliated professional baseball in Lafayette.

A number of outstanding players, who eventually made it to Major League Baseball played at Clark Field in 1975 & 1976, including five former Lafayette players.

Here are the Lafayette Drillers that went on to appear in a Major League Baseball uniform: