Jake Brown Commits to LSU Baseball

The LSU Tigers will apparently be adding one of the better younger players in the state of Louisiana to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Jake Brown, who currently attends Sulphur High School, located in Sulphur, Louisiana, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

A 6-foot, 150-pound left-handed pitcher, reportedly has a fastball that has topped in in the lower-mid 80 mph range.

Brown is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.