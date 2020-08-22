Keep a Clean Home in Less Than 30 Minutes per Day

If you are like me, you are not a fan of sweeping and mopping and scrubbing and wiping. I dislike "cleaning day" so much that I argue with myself about having to get it done.

But, once a week, I lose that argument and have to spend half a day cleaning the house. I turn the radio on (one in the front of the house, one in the back), gather my supplies, and get to work. Well, I used to. Now I can get the house clean in (usually) less than 30 minutes a day.

The Clean Mama website has a pretty good outline of what you can do on a daily basis to keep your home clean throughout the week, concentrating on different rooms each day. Of course, you need to "tidy up" every day by putting dirty clothes in the hamper or laundry room, cleaning up any spills, doing the dishes after each meal, sorting the mail, wiping down counter-tops and sink areas, etc.

This schedule pretty much works for me, as I live in a 3 bedroom house with 2 full baths. Larger homes may take a bit longer, smaller homes may go quicker.

Here is how to keep your home clean on 30 minutes or less of housework per day.

What about Sunday, you ask? Well, if you follow the recommendations for Monday through Saturday, you won't have any housework on Sunday.

I know that this schedule won't work for everyone, but if you find yourself overwhelmed with housework, this schedule is a good place to start. You'll soon know how much you can get done each day and adjust the schedule accordingly.

Happy scrubbing!