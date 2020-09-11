The best mousetrap is still the old fashioned traps that you have to bait and set yourself. The only thing that has changed is the concept that cheese is the best way to lure a mouse. Cheese will work, but there are several other baits that will work as well or better.

Mice like seeds in the wild but when stuck inside your house will eat mostly high-calorie sweets and foods that contain high levels of fat. Mice will also shop for nesting items.

Peanut butter, like cheese, is a mouse favorite. Other baits that will attract a mouse include gumdrops, beef jerky and marshmallows.

[victorpest.com]

