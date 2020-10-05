Just in Time for Halloween: Horror Movies Filmed in Louisiana

If Halloween is your favorite time of year, and you love to be frightened, then this list is for you. And let's be honest, Louisiana is a very spooky place, even when it's NOT Halloween. We've got ghost and cemetery tours galore in New Orleans, and if you're in the St Francisville area, you can visit the most haunted house in America, the Myrtles Plantation. (Who has a pretty amazing and scary Halloween tour every year.)

But I wanted to bring you some of my favorite horror films that were shot right here in the Bayou State. Happy Halloween, friends. #boo