Just in Time for Halloween: Horror Movies Filmed in Louisiana
If Halloween is your favorite time of year, and you love to be frightened, then this list is for you. And let's be honest, Louisiana is a very spooky place, even when it's NOT Halloween. We've got ghost and cemetery tours galore in New Orleans, and if you're in the St Francisville area, you can visit the most haunted house in America, the Myrtles Plantation. (Who has a pretty amazing and scary Halloween tour every year.)
But I wanted to bring you some of my favorite horror films that were shot right here in the Bayou State. Happy Halloween, friends. #boo
- Cat People,1982. Starring Nastassja Kinski and John Heard. This remake was filmed at the Audubon Zoo and various other locations around New Orleans. The original, which was filmed in 1942 was set in New York. Watch the official movie trailer below.
- The Skeleton Key, 2005. Starring Kate Hudson and John Hurt. Filmed at Bayou Gauche, Felicity Plantation in Vacherie, and in and around New Orleans
- Interview With the Vampire,1994. Starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Filmed at Lafayette Cemetery #1, New Orleans, Oak Alley Plantation, Vacherie, and Destrehan, La.
- Angel Heart, 1987. Starring Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Lisa Bonet. Filmed at Laurel Valley, Thibodaux, St Louis Cemetery #1, New Orleans, Decatur Street, New Orleans
- The Haunted Mansion, 2003. Starring Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason. Filmed in and around New Orleans