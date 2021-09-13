Acadiana Residents Can Earn $1,300 to Watch 13 Horror Movies for Research Project

Making this much money is so easy it's...scary. Sorry, I couldn't help myself.

If horror movies and Halloween are right up your alley, how would like to get paid, and paid well, to watch a baker's dozen of scary movies you've probably already seen?

Heck even if it's not, FinanceBuzz has 1,300 reasons for you to change your mind.

FinanceBuzz Paying "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" $1,300 To Watch Horror Movies

Newsweek.com reports FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" to watch 13 horror movies to "compare high-end and budget flicks".

For all you math majors, that's $100 a movie.

Nice work if you can get it right? Keep reading and I'll tell you how.

The reason FinanceBuzz is shucking out the bucks is to find out if the budget of a horror movie plays into how much it scares people. Clearly, the more successful a horror movie is at scaring the audience the more profitable it is.

From FinanceBuzz.com -

In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones. Some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well-known franchises. With Halloween around the corner, all streaming services and channels are going to start playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites.

Makes a whole lot of sense to me. Some of the most notorious, infamous, and downright bone-chilling horror movies ever made were made for pennies on the dollar compared to countless, less successful Hollywood productions.

The movie "Paranormal Activity" from 2007 was made for only $15,000 but raked in a worldwide total of $193 million. The "Paranormal Activity" franchise has to date grossed $890.5 million.

"The Blair Witch Project" was made for only $60,000 and exploded into a global phenomenon making a whopping $258 million.

Here's exactly how the horror movie dream job works...

FinanceBuzz will send the victim, I mean the chosen participant a FitBit and record and monitor his or her heart rate as they watch the 13 pre-selected horror movies.

The winner will also receive a $50 gift card to help cover any movie rental costs.

In addition, the winner will also have to rank all 13 horror movies "based on how much production budget you reckon they had" according to newsweek.com.

The job is open to everyone living in the U.S. 18yrs or older.

The deadline to register is September 26, 2021, and the winner will be announced on October 1, 2021, and contacted by email.

If chosen, you'll have from between October 9 to October 18 to complete the task of watching all 13 horror movies.

You can apply for this once-in-a-lifetime dream job from FinanceBuzz HERE.

From what I can tell it doesn't matter if you've already seen any or all of these horror movies, but don't quote me on that. You can read the full terms HERE.

The 13 movies you'll have to watch are:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

