The Masters got a late start this morning due to rain and lightning, but now round 1 is underway at Augusta.

Things will feel different this year.

For starters, it's November, not April.

Also, there won't be fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

A Masters Badge (the equivalent to a ticket) is one of the most sought after items in sports.

In a normal year, fans from around the world flock to Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for golf's most sacred event, even if it's for practice rounds earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, no fans were at the practice round yesterday when Jon Rahm of Spain hit the greatest hole-in-one I've ever seen.

On the 16th, Rahm skipped a ball over the water, back onto the green, before it took a b-line straight for the hole.

Have you ever seen anything like it?