Rain Delaying First Round of Masters

The 2020 Masters is underway, but barely.

The Masters got started on Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, but was delayed shortly after, due to rain and lightning in Augusta, Georgia.

There is a flash flood watch in effect for Augusta, Georgia this morning, but the good news is that the rain chances will be decreasing throughout the day with only a slight chance of rain Friday-Sunday.

Nine players have completed one hole, with no one making a birdie.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, who has won the event on five different occasions, has yet to begin his opening round.

Yes, the Masters does look and feel a lot different this year, including the time of year.

Established in 1934, the Masters is normally scheduled for the first full week of April, but was moved to November of this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of moving the tournament to November and the tight window of daylight hours, play began off both sets of tees.

Also, there are no spectators to watch the event this year.

Let's hope they get back the course soon, that there are no more delays, and that we have a great tournament.