Joe Burrow Responds to Reports of His ‘Tiny Hands’ With a Joke

While NFL analysts debate about the size of Joe Burrow's hands, the Heisman-Trophy winning QB out of LSU took to social media to make light of the situation.

Today at the NFL Draft Combine, Burrow's hands measured at 9 inches, tied for the smallest ever for a first-round quarterback since scouts began measuring QB hand size at the Combine 12 years ago.

College footballs can be up to 1 and 1/4 inches smaller than footballs used in the NFL. Will it make a difference in Burrow's draft status?