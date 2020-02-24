Joe Burrow’s Hands Measure As Smallest For 1st Round QB In Combine History

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a season for the ages.

In his final year at LSU, he led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the National Championship.

Along the way, Burrow's record-setting season consisted of 60 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 5,671 passing yards, and an amazing 201.96 passer rating.

Widely expected to be drafted 1st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft this April, Burrow's presence at the NFL Combine will be combed over with a microscope of analysis.

For example, today, Burrow's hands measured at 9 inches, tied for the smallest ever for a first-round quarterback since scouts began measuring QB hand size at the Combine 12 years ago.

Rams* quarterback Jared Goff and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill are the former first-round QBs who came in a size 9.

Goff was selected 1st overall in 2016, and Tannehill went 8th overall four years before that.

Why worry about hand size?

College footballs can be up to 1 and 1/4 inches smaller than footballs used in the NFL. Will it make a difference in Burrow's draft status?

Probably not.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was Goff's quarterback coach in 2018, Goff's best season as a pro.

How does Burrow feel about the situation? Humored.