Home Generator Safety Tips [VIDEO]

With a 70% chance of a Tropical depression heading to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with Invest 92, it's a good reminder to get all of our ducks in a row while we still have time to prepare. And even though we are hoping for the best, it's always a good idea in Louisiana to get ready for the worst. WWL in New Orleans is giving us some good tips, via the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, and Ocshner Health Systems for using a home generator safely. Because when the power goes out, generators will get cranked up all over the state, and over 60 accidents a year happen when they aren't being used properly.

The Fire Marshal's office has passed on some very important tips, which are listed below, along with a video from WWL TV. Y'all be careful out there.

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds

Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

Do not use in rain or wet conditions

Have a fire extinguisher nearby

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home